HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service said Monday morning its survey teams found evidence of EF1 tornado damage near Hartwell, GA after Sunday's storms.
The teams found no evidence that tornadoes struck in Franklin County, Georgia or Polk County, North Carolina.
The NWS said it planned to survey Franklin and Hart counties in Georgia, Polk and Burke counties in North Carolina, and Simpsonville, SC on Monday. Each of those areas had reports of heavy damage after Sunday’s storms.
CONFIRMED TORNADOES
Hart County
The NWS confirmed that the damage to two barns along the Jude Cole Road area on Sunday was caused by a tornado.
The NWS just after 11:30 a.m. Monday said their teams found EF1 damage in the area a few miles southeast of Hartwell, GA.
The property owner said he lost two barns in the storm and a third was seriously damaged. Three horses were in one of the barns and almost escaped from the property.
No other details were immediately available.
Simpsonville
Heavy storm damage was reported in multiple areas across Simpsonville.
The NWS also confirmed a tornado struck in Simpsonville.
Homes were damaged on Gosford Road, Coralvine Court, the Westwood community, and the South Main Street area.
A portion of the roof of Cedar Grove Baptist Church's Family Development Center was torn off during the storm also.
In addition to home and building damage, police said several trees fell on to roads and power lines in the area.
A portion of Alder Drive was still blocked in Westwood on Monday afternoon.
Hundreds were still without power into Monday afternoon.
Officials said it may take up to a month to completely clean up after all the damage.
STORM DAMAGE NOT FROM TORNADOES
Polk County
The Town of Columbus Fire Department said Sunday evening there had been reports of a funnel cloud near Hooker Road.
Polk County Emergency Management said a house was damaged by a tree on Hawkins Lane in Mill Spring and that multiple damage reports came in from along Green River Cove Road in Saluda.
No evidence of a tornado was found, per the NWS.
Franklin County
The NWS did not reveal which areas were surveyed Monday, but said no evidence of a tornado was found.
