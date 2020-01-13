Townville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Members of the National Weather Service have now confirmed that a total of five tornadoes touched down in the Upstate Saturday night.
Four tornadoes were classified as EF0 tornadoes with winds around 85 miles per hour. We are working to get information on the fifth.
The first occurred southwest of the Townville area around 8:02 p.m. According to the NWS the area sustained minor damage off Fairplay Road southwest of Townville. Crews say the tornado traveled almost a half mile. In that time, a few trees were brought down, wrought-iron furniture was tossed from a porch and a carport-like barn was destroyed. The NWS says metal sheeting from the roof of the barn was thrown over a quarter of a mile away.
The second tornado occurred northeast of Townville around 8:10 p.m. This tornado traveled about a quarter of a mile according to the NWS. Crews say the brief tornado resulted in downed trees on the lake side of Forest Drive and the end of Circle Drive.
The third tornado touched down around 8:30 p.m. south of Piedmont and stretched just over a half mile. Damage consisted of uprooted trees in open areas, however it dislodged and destroyed a carport along Smith Drive.
Monday afternoon, the NWS determined a fourth and fifth tornado touched down in Abbeville and Greenwood counties. Details on both are forthcoming.
Luckily, no injuries or fatalities were reported with any of the tornadoes.
