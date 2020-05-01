ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a weak EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Anderson County on Wednesday evening.
The NWS said the tornado touched down just north of I-85 and crossed a cove of Lake Hartwell.
The agency said some trees were uprooted on Hix Road and limbs down on Sandy Springs Road from the storm.
The tornado had maximum winds of about 75 miles per hour and traveled about .64 miles.
