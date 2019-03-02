FOX Carolina's chief meteorologist Kendra Kent says the damage was reported around 6:20 p.m. and says damage is consistent with some rotation that was spotted on the radar. Kent also says funnel clouds were reported to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division during the severe weather event.
The National Weather Service determined that a Weak EF-0 tornado blew through the Abbeville area Friday night - leaving behind much devastation.
Small tornado leaves behind devastation in Abbeville community
Kent says the NWS looks for the following signs to determine if a tornado has hit:
Damage in a path, not fanned out
Indications that wind twisted around, such as trees laid out in a spiral pattern
localized wind damage, which further indicates likelihood
Surveys like this typically take several hours, but Kent says because of how localized damage is, the survey may not take as long in this case.
The NWS does confirm a rotation detected in the area was very subtle and moved quickly. The agency released a special weather statement at 5:30 p.m. emphasizing the Upstate faced a strong storm, but did not issue a tornado warning. However, the NWS advised residents to seek shelter for safety.
FOX Carolina viewer Andy Bagewell sent in photos of some of the damage he observed Friday evening, which included severe damage to a home and trees knocked down by the wind.
Additional information is forthcoming.
Homes along Pinehurst Street in Abbeville took on damage Friday evening as storms rolled through the Upstate. (Photo courtesy: Andy Bagewell/ March 1, 2019)
