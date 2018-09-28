ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service said teams on Friday surveyed the path of Thursday's storm in Anderson County and said they found no evidence of a tornado.
Despite reports that a tornado had touched down in Anderson County during the storms Thursday evening, the NWS said they only found no evidence a tornado touched down in the northwestern part of Anderson County.
The survey team found only one downed tree along Old Denver School Road and no other concentrations of damage along the path of the storm.
"Therefore, the survey team concluded that despite multiple observations of a funnel cloud, there was no evidence of a tornado," The NWS said in a statement Friday.
Anderson County Emergency Services said nearly 50 trees reportedly fell around the county and one residence in Honea Path reported minimal damage.
Other areas that saw storm damage included Phil Watson Road in Anderson and Main Street in Belton.
As of 10 p.m. Thursday, more than 3,200 people were without power in the county. By 10:45 a.m. Friday, that number was down to 238. Duke Energy hoped to have all service in the county restored by 7 p.m.
