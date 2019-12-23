GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service issued flood advisories for parts of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties on Monday as rain fell across the area.
The heavy rain cuased the Reedy River to rise above 8 feet. The Middle Tyger River also rose above 9 feet, according to the NWS.
Areas around Cleveland Park in Greenville, areas below Lyman Lake, and areas near Lawson’s Ford Creek in Spartanburg were likely to see flash flooding on Monday, the NWS reported.
Heavy rainfall can cause rapid rises on small creeks and streams, and possible flooding on low water crossings and farmland.
As of noon on Monday, the SC Highway Patrol was reporting flooding at the following intersections:
- Boiling Springs Road at Pelham Road
- Southport Road at Pine Street
- Latimer Mill Road at US 76
Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads, the NWS warns. Turn around, don’t drown.
The weather is expected to clear by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
