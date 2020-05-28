MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina) – The National Weather Service is warning beachgoers of several sightings of man o’ war jellyfish along South Carolina and North Carolina shores.
The NWS said lifeguards reported the jellyfish in the Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach areas as the Wrightsville Beach areas.
The NWS said one jellyfish that washed up on North Myrtle reportedly had tentacles measuring 16 feet long.
We're getting multiple lifeguard reports of man o' war jellyfish along Myrtle/North Myrtle Beach and Wrightsville Beach. One apparently washed ashore on North Myrtle, and had tentacles measuring 16 feet long.— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) May 28, 2020
Remember to heed the advice of lifeguards. Stay safe out there!
DNR said in 2019 that people should steer clear of these highly venomous species both in the water and on shore. The creatures have a bright blue “float” that should be easy to spot.
Read more about South Carolina jellyfish here.
