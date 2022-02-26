WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom have agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system. In a joint announcement Saturday, the nations also agreed to impose ”restrictive measures” on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The measures have been announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Russia for its invasion.
