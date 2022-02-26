Ukraine Invasion

A Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military truck, on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

 Efrem Lukatsky

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom have agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system. In a joint announcement Saturday, the nations also agreed to impose ”restrictive measures” on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The measures have been announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Russia for its invasion.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.