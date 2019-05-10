(FOX Carolina) -- The company, with their beer fondly nicknamed Natty Light, is looking for a Natty Intern this summer to literally get paid to drink beer.
On Natural Light's website, they say you should also be familiar with social media and have basic computer and social media skills.
"Just be cool," the website says.
You also have to be 21, because - duh.
The company says some of the interns responsibilities will include attending sporting events and traveling to cool places.
Which don't really sound like responsibilities - they sound like a lot of fun.
Oh, and did we mention this was an eight-week PAID internship?
If you're not a Natty Light fan, we bet you are now.
Visit Natural Light's website for a complete job description and all qualifications needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.