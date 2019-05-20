(FOX CAROLINA) -- WWE legend Ric Flair has pulled out of a celebrity roast in his honor in the wake of his health struggles, FOX News and TMZ report.
Flair, 70, will reportedly undergo surgery on Monday, FOX News says.
"The Roast of Ric Flair" was set to take place at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, but Flair will be recovering from the undisclosed procedure in Atlanta and won't be able to make the trip, his rep told media.
Celebrity pals, including rapper Offset, have reportedly called to check in on the wrestling icon, who is said to be in good spirits, TMZ reported Monday.
The Nature Boy was hospitalized Thursday morning in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical emergency, though reports conflicted over the seriousness of his condition.
