(CNN) -- The Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas, is on lockdown Thursday morning due to an active shooter, according to the base's Facebook page.
"NAS Corpus Christi is now in lockdown status," a post on the page says. "There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures -- remain indoors and away from windows."
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has been home to Naval pilot training since 1941, according to its website.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
