NEW YORK (FOX Carolina) - The National Basketball Association says a Utah Jazz player has tested preliminary positive for the coronavirus, prompting the remaining season to be suspended until further notice.
The NBA says the test result came back just before the Jazz tipped off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday. The game was then canceled, but other games on Wednesday evening's slates are still being played to their end.
The NBA notes the affected player was not in the arena at the time.
The suspension takes effect once all NBA games are finished Wednesday, and the association says they will use the hiatus to figure out the next steps for moving forward.
