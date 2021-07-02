PERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing baby boy that was abducted in Person County on Thursday.
According to officials, the Person County Sheriff's Office issued the alert for Gabriel Newman who is believed to have been abducted by 33-year-old Gregory Wendell Newman.
Baby Gabriel is described by deputies as approximately 2'6" and weighing 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit with shorts. Gabriel has a mole under his left armpit, a birthmark on the right side of his forehead near his hairline, and four teeth on the top of his mouth and bottom as well.
Deputies described Gregory, 33, as approximately six feet tall and weighing 1190 pounds with long black dreads and brown eyes. Gregory was last seen wearing a white shirt with flames on the shirt and light jeans with patches. He also has a tattoo of a dollar sign on his right eye, "Love" and "Hate" written on both hands, and the letter 'G' on his right arm.
Deputies said the two were last seen traveling northbound on North Carolina Highway 57 towards Danville, Virginia in a black 2015 Volkswagon Passat with the N.C. license plate reading: TDL8320.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Person County Sheriff's Office at 336-597-0500 or call 911.
