GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Winter weather is expected to first hit the Western North Carolina mountains and work its way through the Upstate. Crews have been out today salting roads and doing whatever they can to prepare.
North Carolina's Department of Transportation says crews are going to start operating on a 24 hour basis as early as tomorrow morning.
Meanwhile, the City of Greenville says it plans to start pre-treating bridges at 4am and SCDOT has already begun taking preventative steps.
SCDOT engineers say they've started by salting anything north of Highway 11 today. Tomorrow, their plan is to do anything south of 11, starting with interstates. Across state lines in North Carolina, it's a different story. Because the snow--which will hit there first--is expected to start out as rain, they can't really do much ahead of time. Both Buncombe and Henderson counties have at least 30 trucks a piece, ready to go at moment's notice and head anywhere attention demands.
"Each county has its own game plan for how they're going to tackle this storm. Each county also has its own elevation and its own unique characteristics of its roadways," said NCDOT Communications Director David Uchiyama.
"We always tell people: stay off the road if you don't have to be on it," added Josh Rowe, an SCDOT maintenance engineer.
Both men also add: let crews work. They are there to make your drive easier and safer, so its a good idea to let plows come through first if roads are bad. They also say you should remember to pack your car with things like tools, flares, and extra clothes, just in case.
School closings have also been announced as well for Buncombe, Asheville City, Polk, Madison, Mitchell, Graham, Mcdowell, and Macon County. Jackson County will be delayed and Cherokee County will release 3 hours early.
That precipitation expected to start early tomorrow morning in the mountains of North Carolina. And work its way down to Greenville County and the Upstate by the afternoon.
