ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina’s attorney general said Wednesday he does not object to the acquisition of Mission Health by HCA.
Mission announced in August 2018 that the hospital system had entered into an agreement for Nashville-based HCA Healthcare to acquire the hospital system.
The agreement was sent to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein for review. According to the news release, Stein was tasked to “evaluate any effect the transaction could have on market competition, whether HCA Healthcare is paying a fair price for the acquisition and how proceeds resulting from the sale will continue to benefit western North Carolina.”
Mission said the deal would allow its hospital system to continue to be managed locally but also give the hospital system access to HCA’s “significant capabilities in operations, capital access, clinical trials, research, predictive modeling, analytics,” mental health treatment options, and advanced geriatric care.
Read the full announcement about the acquisition here:
On Wednesday, Stein said negotiations between his office and the health systems were complete and that he felt the "new agreement protects healthcare in Western North Carolina, ensures that the full value of Mission's assets will continue to be used for public purposes, and requires that the Dogwood Health Trust will be independent and representative."
Read more details about the refined details of the merger plan below:
