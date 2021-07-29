CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina has reinstated its mask policy, according to its Facebook page.
Harrah's post on its Facebook page says it is in alignment with Tribal health and safety protocols. It goes on to say the protocols go into effect Friday, July 30.
It says all team members and guests are required to wear a mask upon entry to the casinos regardless of vaccination status.
MORE NEWS: North Carolina to require state employees to show vaccine verification
