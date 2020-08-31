CULLOWHEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - With September rolling in and autumn just around the corner, Western Carolina University biology professor, Beverly Collins, predicts the fall colors and rate that we will see them in the Mountains this year.
Collins says in a WCU news release, “In short, for 2020 we can’t expect an extra bright, full-color display everywhere and there might be a less dramatic color peak, unless we get a stretch of sunny days and cold nights in late September and early- to mid-October."
“As we know, local light and temperature conditions vary widely in the mountains over elevation, slope exposure and vegetation type, and there certainly will be areas where colors are brighter or arrive earlier or later,” Collins said. “Sites that typically ‘turn earlier’ are likely to do so again, and colors will progress down the mountain and north to south as they have done in the past.”
Collins also says that predicted weather patterns can affect fall colors in two ways: First, fall colors may be subdued because there is little stress or cold temperatures to promote abundant yellow, orange and, especially, red pigments. Second, the colors may be spread out or lag over the season and landscape."
In the news release, Collins suggests, "The long-term forecast for September and October is for warmer than average temperatures and average precipitation through October; low temperatures around Cullowhee are not predicted to reach the 30s until the last week of October. This suggests our summer weather pattern might hang around longer than normal.”
