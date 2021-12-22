HENDERSON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn announced he is getting a divorce after eight months of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences.
Cawthorn's Communications Manager Luke Ball tweeted this statement:
A personal statement from Congressman Madison Cawthorn: pic.twitter.com/A5R7NOmUwc— Luke Ball (@LukeTBall) December 22, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.