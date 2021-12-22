Congress Electoral College

In this image from video, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP)

 HOGP

HENDERSON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn announced he is getting a divorce after eight months of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences.

Cawthorn's Communications Manager Luke Ball tweeted this statement: 

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.