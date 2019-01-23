Craven County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are searching for 3-year-old Casey Lynn Hathaway.
Hathaway was described as male, behind 28 inches tall, weighing 25 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Deputies are asking residents to check their storage sheds, vehicles, and property for the child.
Deputies say right now they are in the process of an emergency search.
If you have information, please contact the Craven County Sheriff's Office at 252-633-0498 or NCSBI at 919-662-4500.
