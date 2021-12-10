RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County are investigating a stabbing that turned deadly Thursday night.
Deputies went to 2511 Bills Creek Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of the stabbing, according to the Sheriff's Office. When they got there, deputies found the victim, Reginald “Randy” Vess, dead on the ground near a logging trailer.
The Sheriff's Office said the suspect, Nicholas Dewayne Smith, fled the scene before deputies got on scene. A warrant for arrest has been issued for Nicholas Dewayne Smith for the Murder of Reginald “Randy” Vess.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call Crimestoppers at 828-286-8477 (TIPS).
