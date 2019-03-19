Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in North Carolina have arrested a McDowell County man they say was wanted for a sex registry violation.
Deputies say that after more than a year on the run, 59-year-old Robert Evans Cunningham Jr., a convicted sex offender, is back behind bars.
Deputies say that Cunningham Jr, turned himself in at the sheriff's office on Monday night.
Deputies had originally asked the community for assistance locating Cunningham on March 14, after they said an investigation showed he has not lived at his last known residence on Clear Creek Road in Marion since October 31, 2017 and failed to register a new address.
Cunningham was convicted of two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in McDowell County on June 30, 1994. Deputies say he was sentenced to 8 years in prison, and released in May of 1999.
