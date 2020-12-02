ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving car crash has died in the hospital.
The Rocky Mount Telegram reported Tuesday that Nash County deputy Jared Michael Allison had been hospitalized since Nov. 26.
Sheriff Keith Stone said that Allison was "a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Nash County."
Allison was working Thanksgiving Day evening as part of an effort to enforce seat belt laws.
Stone said that Allison had spotted a motorcyclist driving recklessly and began a pursuit.
Stone said that Allison's vehicle struck a sedan before hitting a culvert. He was ejected from the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.