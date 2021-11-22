MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into allegations of sexual assault committed by one of their employees led to criminal charges.
The Sheriff's Office started investigating on Nov. 15 after they received a complaint of a sexual assault involving one of their detention officer, according to deputies.
Deputies said Sheriff Robert Holland met with the accused the detention officer, Kevin Sanchez, on Nov. 19. Following a brief conversation, Sanchez was terminated and told him he was being formally charged with second degree forcible rape.
We're told the State Bureau of Investigation served the arrest warrants. Sheriff Holland made arrangements with another sheriff to house Sanchez while Sanchez attempted to make make bond in the amount of $400,000.
Sheriff Holland said, "While this was an employee of the Macon County Sheriff's Office in good standings at the at the time of the alleged crime was committed, he was not on duty. We recognize that we cannot control what our employees do when they are not working but anytime an allegation is made against one of our employees we take it serous and will investigate any and all allegations. Wherever the facts leads us we will do the right thing in the end if it means arresting one of our own."
This investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Sheriff's Office releases 911 call of man who admits to killing father, uncle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.