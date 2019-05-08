Hendersonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Office of the District Attorney for District 42 in North Carolina cleared Hendersonville Police Officer Keenan Nesbitt after they say his use of force and firing his gun was justified in the line of duty.
According to district attorney Greg Newman's office, Nesbitt fired his gun at Robert Gregory Robinson on April 22 in downtown Hendersonville.
The DA says that police were called after a man allegedly brandished a firearm both inside and outside of a local tavern.
When approached by the officer, the district attorney's office says the suspect fled on foot and pulled out his handgun, prompting the officer to fire his gun striking Robinson in the arm.
The DA released the following statement:
“It is customary in any police use- of- force encounter for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to review the matter to determine if the law enforcement officer’s actions were reasonable and necessary in the circumstances,” stated District Attorney Greg Newman. “I met with the investigators and they briefed me on their findings. It was clear to the SBI agents, and certainly to me, that officer Nesbitt handled the situation very well. I can say without any hesitation that he is cleared of any criminal liability. I directed the SBI to return Nesbitt’s service weapon to him and have communicated my decision to Chief Blake. We have a professional police department and they do a great job enforcing our laws and protecting our people,” added Mr. Newman.
Robinson is due in Henderson County District Court on May 14 facing charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, altering a serial number of a firearm, and two related misdemeanor charges.
More news: Police: Man brandishing gun shot during foot chase with Hendersonville officer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.