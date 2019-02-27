RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - The NC Education Lottery wants to show how it serves North Carolina's schools beyond selling your favorite scratch-off ticket, and you can help them recognize someone in your child's own school!
The NC Education Lottery has begun the nomination process for the School Heroes program. People across North Carolina can nominate a person they believe is their School Hero to not only win $10,000 for that person, but also win $10,000 to their schools.
You can nominate a school hero at this link.
“Every school has their heroes,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Every day they stop at nothing to help our students achieve their dreams. This year, we’re proud to offer to North Carolinians a chance to say, in a big collective way, thanks for all of what they do.”
As of writing, more than 1,300 nominations have already been posted at the N.C. School Heroes website, with at least one from 86 of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Money raised by the lottery assists many of those School Heroes, including $385 million this year that supports the work of school support staff such as office assistants and custodians. This year additional money raised by the lottery is helping to build and repair schools, supporting the N.C. Pre-K program for at-risk four-year-olds, providing college scholarships and grants based on financial need, and supporting school transportation.
The NC Education Lottery says website visitors can see how the money ticket sales raises is used to benefit their own communities.
“It’s important for the mission of the lottery that North Carolinians can see and understand how lottery money is used,” said Michalko. “To help get that information to the public, we created the School Heroes campaign. Along the way, we get to spotlight the work of a lot of good people in our schools.”
