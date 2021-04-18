RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The head of North Carolina's emergency management operations since 2013 will retire this summer.
The Department of Public Safety announced on Friday that Mike Sprayberry will step down after more than 40 years of state service.
After the governor, Sprayberry has been the most public face for state government's efforts to prepare for and recover from hurricanes, snowstorms and other natural emergencies. He's a former Marine and North Carolina National Guard member who became deputy emergency management director in 2005.
Historic emergencies during which he's served include Hurricane Florence and the COVID-19 pandemic.
