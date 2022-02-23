ROBBBINSVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Graham County father has been charged in connection to the death of his eight-month-old baby girl, according to the 43rd Prosecutorial District Attorney's Office.
We're told on Friday, Feb. 11, the Graham County Sheriff's Office was made aware by an out of state medical facility of an alleged assault on an eight-month-old her in Robbinsville. Detectives, along with the Graham County Department of Social Services, began investigating the incident.
The DA's office said the following day, detectives were told the baby had passed from injuries while still at the medical facility.
After extensive investigation, the father of the baby, Corbin L. Nunez, was arrested in connection to the death of the child and charged with murder, according to the DA's office.
The District Attorney's office said Nunez was taken into custody Monday, Feb. 21 and transported to the Graham County Detention Center, where he is currently being held under no bond.
Officials said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.