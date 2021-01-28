CEDAR MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Alicia Snipes with Cedar Mountain Fire Department and Rescue says that up in the mountains, it’s not really a matter of minutes.
“Especially on the Greenville County side, we are an hour plus away from Greenville Memorial Hospital," she explained. “We can be with a patient for anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour plus."
The department is unique, covering both the Carolinas in all kinds of remote and sometimes inaccessible areas.
“It increases your odds rather largely with the machine compared to regular human CPR," she told Fox Carolina.
That machine she’s referring to is the Stryker LUCAS machine, a CPR device the department recently got after months of waiting.
“It does perfect compressions all the time," Snipes said.
The machine is typically used in cardiac events, but also has a variety of scenarios it covers.
“It takes 120 pounds [of force] to do CPR and press on the chest," snipes explained.
She says the LUCAS machine illuminates human error and exhaustion, which could preserve someone’s life after they are carried out of the forest – especially in areas like Greenville Camp YMCA and Caesars Head State Park.
“I think this is about the best fundraiser we’ve ever had so far," said Candy Gray, President of the Auxiliary for the department.
Gray says it wasn’t easy for the department to get this $16,000 item; she says they owe it all to the community that pitched in the full freight and more.
“We have actually exceeded that goal, so we will be able to assist the fire department in purchasing up other lifesaving equipment," she said.
A victim of a cardiac incident herself, she says she knows that everyone who hikes the mountain trails will be a lot safer from now on.
“I could be on a skinny trail up the mountain somewhere and call for help, and I know that these guys will be here with that machine to save my life," Gray said.
“We can give someone a chance who otherwise would not have one," Snipes added. “And it adds another tool to our belts.“
Stryker, the company that makes the machine, will be coming to Cedar Mountain next Thursday to provide hands-on training for first responders. That way, they say they can get started saving lives with the LUCAS machine as soon as possible
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.