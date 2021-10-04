COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Columbus Fire Department has asked the North Carolina Department of Transportation to install signs on Interstate 26 after a second fire truck working a scene was hit by a passing vehicle this month, according to a Facebook Post.
The department said it is working with the department in an effort to get sign boards installed on I-26 to warn drivers of an approaching accident scene.
"We are grateful that this was not one of the personnel working this scene. We all have families and loved ones to return home to. Nothing is worth distracting you from driving. Move over or slow down when approaching a scene," said the department.
MORE NEWS: Officials: Search for missing Upstate fisherman continues in Oconee County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.