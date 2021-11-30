MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Forest Service said they are monitoring a wildfire on Pogue Mountain near Marion.
Officials told us that there are no crews at the scene right now because of the rough terrain and visibility issues. They added that no buildings are threatened right now and the fire has burned around 25 acres of forest.
According to officials, they are going to access the situation again tomorrow.
The Marion Fire Department announced earlier tonight that multiple crews responded to the scene.
Officials said the fire is highly visible from 226 south and I-40.
NC Forest Service told us that they are monitoring the situation right
We are working to learn more about this situation. We will update this story as more details are released.
