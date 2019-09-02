NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The North Carolina Forest Service will be conducting a controlled burn in the area of Old Dana Road and Dana Road this week, according to a press release.
Officials say the public should expect heavy smoke in the area throughout the controlled burn, but not to worry.
