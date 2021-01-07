Contradicting Trump, NC governor says he never demanded a convention limit of '10 people' in arena

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper (file)

 Roy Cooper/Facebook

(FOX Carolina) - A tweet sent from the North Carolina governor's official Twitter account on Thursday afternoon called for President Trump to resign.

In the Tweet, Gov. Roy Cooper stated:

"This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it. He should resign or be removed from office."

Several Democratic leaders were calling for President Trump to be removed from office following the protests at the US Capitol that devolved into chaos on Wednesday, leading to four deaths and an hours-long lockdown of the building.

