RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- Governor Roy Cooper asked President Biden to issue a federal major disaster declaration after Tropical Storm Fred impacted western North Carolina Counties.
Cooper requested the Individual Assistance program to help homeowners and renters in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania Counties. He also asked for the Public Assistance program to help with the costs of repairing public facilities and infrastructure. The Governor asked for this program to assist the following counties; Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancey and Watauga Counties.
“The people of Western North Carolina took a devastating blow from Tropical Storm Fred’s flooding,” said Gov. Cooper. “Federal assistance is needed to help rebuild and become more resilient ahead of future storms.”
If the request is accepted, the Individual Assistance program will provide financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households.
