NORTH CAROLINA, (FOX Carolina) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has authorized the assistance of the National Guard for North Carolina cities in need.
After days of protest, Governor Cooper authorized 450 national guardsmen to mobilize upon local government request.
Cooper addressed the recent protests, saying "I fear the cry of the people is being drowned out by the noise of the riots."
Cooper added, "Let me be clear about one thing. People are more important than property. Black lives do matter."
Local emergency officials have noticed a pattern of protests remaining nonviolent during the day, then when night sets in a different crowd seems to appear.
Cooper says these crowds have been the ones destroying property, businesses and showing violent behavior.
He added that 450 National Guardsmen have been activated, for cities in need.
Raleigh and Charlotte are the only cities to have requested assistance from the national guard.
