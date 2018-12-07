RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is declaring a statewide State of Emergency Friday and asked residents to prepare for winter weather as the State Emergency Response Team was doing the same.

“This storm comes at a time of year when North Carolinians are usually hearing carols about snow, not actually seeing it,” Cooper said during a news conference. “But this time, the real thing is headed our way and North Carolina is getting prepared. A winter storm’s not a Christmas carol snow. It’s serious, and you need to take steps now to get your family ready.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of the mountains from 7 p.m. Saturday to noon Monday. The Mountains are expected to see significant snowfall over the weekend. Some areas may see more than a foot.

LATEST FORECAST HERE

+3 MAJOR weekend winter storm with snow and ice Cloudy and chilly weather will remain until Saturday, that’s when a winter storm will arrive for our area.

Cooper said Charlotte and the Triangle is also expecting snow and ice, while the eastern part of the state may face heavy rain, coastal flooding, gusty winds and beach erosion from the storm.

The governor said the storm is expected to make travel dangerous and could also lead to scattered power outages.

“My advice to keep your family safe through the storm: gather your emergency supplies, follow weather forecasts closely, and be prepared to stay put for a few days when the storm rolls in and the roads become slick,” Governor Cooper said.

Cooper offered these tips to North Carolina families hunkering down for the storm.

Keep enough non-perishable food in your home for 3 days.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep any electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal or operate grills indoors.

Monitor changing forecasts and weather conditions closely.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit and road map.

Cooper also urged people to stay off the roads if possible.