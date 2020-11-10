RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced North Carolina's indoor mass gathering limit will be lowered to 10 people in ab effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"This reduction in our indoor gathering limit aims to slow the spread and bring down our numbers," Governor Cooper said in a press conference. "It also sends a serious signal to families, friends and neighbors across our state. Success in slowing the spread will help our businesses."
The Governor said as the weather gets colder, more people will be gathering indoors. Science has shown that indoor gatherings increase risk of transmission of COVID-19, and this Executive Order seeks to limit indoor gatherings that could rapidly and dangerously spread the virus.
Governor Cooper also announced that full-service restaurants are now eligible for assistance through the Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief Program (MURR) administered by the NC Department of Commerce.
Cooper said businesses may apply for up to 4 months of rent or mortgage interest capped at $20,000 per location for up to 2 locations.
"Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and North Carolinians are focused on how to celebrate the holiday amid this pandemic. There’ll be the usual concerns about who’s carving the turkey and whether we’re going to talk about politics. But we need everyone focused on how to keep safe," said Gov. Cooper.
