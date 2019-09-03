(NORTH CAROLINA) -- The federal government has granted North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper's request for a federal disaster declaration in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian's potential impact on the state.
Governor Cooper requested the federal declaration on September 2 after issuing a state emergency declaration on August 30. The federal declaration will speed federal aid to the state, including bringing more FEMA and military personnel and resources for preparation and relief efforts.
"North Carolinians have faced tough storms before and we’re taking every precaution to make sure we’re prepared. I appreciate the support of our federal partners in making sure our state is ready to respond to whatever Hurricane Dorian brings,” said Gov. Cooper.
