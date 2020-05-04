RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Monday, North Carolina Governor Cooper signed into law two bi-partisan COVID-19 relief bills that will provide over $1.5 billion in emergency funding as the state and nation continue to endure the coronavirus pandemic.
Both bills were unanimously passed by North Carolina legislators over the weekend.
Cooper says he and other state leaders really looked at the areas most in need when determining where to direct these funds.
Small businesses, who have taken a large hit during the temporary shutdowns, will be receiving $125 million through a loan program run by the Golden LEAF Foundation in the North Carolina Rural Center.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy," Cooper said. "They deserve our support."
The governor said they also looked at health disparities, and will be providing $50 million to health systems in rural areas and minorities communities - places that historically have less access to healthcare.
Cooper also acknowledged how challenging remote learning is for students, teachers and parents. He said a portion of the emergency funding will go toward feeding school children, looking at ways to continue summer classes, and even help get computers to those who are without.
The legislation will also modify end of grade testing requirements, and adjusts the public school calendar for the next school year.
Cooper says the funding will also be provided to healthcare providers, first responders, hospitals, COVID-19 research efforts, and more.
The legislation extends drivers license and registration deadlines, waives interest on tax payments, and provides additional relief for the unemployed, at risk population, and those without healthcare insurance.
