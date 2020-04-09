RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced a new executive order aimed at retail stores, requiring limits on the number of shoppers allowed in stores at a time.
The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Cooper also urges stores to keep hand sanitizer available, use plastic shields at the checkouts, and only allow one-way of traffic down aisles.
The new social distancing measures are all in effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
