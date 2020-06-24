RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, North Carolina Governor Cooper announced two important decisions he and state officials have made in response to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Since beginning to slowly re-open the state, North Carolina has seen a significant rise in daily COVID-19 cases. Therefore, Governor Cooper announced the decision to pause the re-opening plan, and continue their Safer At Home Phase 2 for another three weeks.
Governor Cooper also says that all North Carolinians will be required to wear face coverings in all public spaces. This includes any indoor or outdoor space where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren't in the same household or residence possible.
The requirement will be for all employees and customers at the following:
- Retail businesses
- Restaurants
- Workers in manufacturing, construction, meat processing and agricultural settings
- Personal care and grooming
- Employees of child care centers and camps
- State government agencies under the Governor’s Cabinet
- Workers and riders of transportation
- Workers in healthcare and long-term care settings
"We’re adding this new requirement because we don’t want to go backward," Cooper said. "We want to stabilize our numbers so we can continue to safely ease restrictions, and most importantly, get our children back in school."
Based on data and evidence, wearing a face covering is proven to greatly reduce the spread of the virus.
"This is simply a way to control this virus while we protect ourselves and the people around us," Governor Cooper said.
Cooper says that over the next few weeks, officials will be closely watching the trends, and hope to be able to ease restrictions on playgrounds, museums and gyms on July 17 - when the order expires.
"I know this virus has been very difficult for business owners who are anxious to open their doors. We want them to open safely," the governor said.
