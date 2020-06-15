RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has asked Vice President Mike Pence to help the state increase its testing abilities as the surge in new coronavirus cases continues.
“Over the weekend, I talked to Vice President Pence about North Carolina’s concerning numbers. I asked him to help us with increasing our testing capabilities,” the governor said, adding that help is needed especially in nine counties with the highest numbers of new virus cases. “Another focus will be testing all nursing home residents & staff. This testing is ongoing,” Cooper added.
Cooper said the counties experiencing the highest growth in COVID-19 cases are Alamance, Duplin, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Johnston, Lee, Mecklenburg and Wake.
On Monday, the governor said 983 new cases had been confirmed across the state, bringing the total to 45,102 total cases and 1,118 deaths.
Cooper said 797 people were in the hospital on Monday due to coronavirus complications.
“We’re watching these numbers closely to monitor for hospital bed & ICU bed capacity,” Cooper said. “Right now, our hospitals do have bed capacity, and that’s good. But that can change quickly. As we see North Carolina’s upward trends, we must redouble our work detecting & isolating this virus.”
MORE NEWS - NASCAR team shows support for law enforcement with 'Back the Blue' car
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.