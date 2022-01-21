RALEIGH, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Governor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein filed an amicus brief in two cases urging the Supreme Court to ensure fair state elections are conducted under fair maps that are free from partisan gerrymandering.
The two cases are currently before the North Carolina Supreme Court.
“The trial court recognized what has been obvious all along, that the legislative and congressional maps were intentionally gerrymandered.” said Governor Roy Cooper in a press release. “That’s wrong and unconstitutional because it strips voters of their voice and power in our democracy.”
The plaintiffs in the two cases, North Carolina League of Conservation Voters vs. Hall and Harper vs. Hall, allege that congressional and state legislative districts enacted by the Republican members of the General Assembly are unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders.
After the trial, a three-judge panel agreed that the enacted districts "are a result of intentional, pro-Republican partisan redistricting," but the panel did not strike down the districts as unconstitutional.
“Partisan gerrymandering distorts our democracy and violates our constitution. North Carolina's constitution guarantees that people are sovereign and our elections are free,” said Attorney General Josh Stein in a press release. “That's why voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around. I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will return the power to the people by clarifying that our constitution prohibits partisan gerrymandering.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.