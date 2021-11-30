RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Mandy Cohen will be stepping down, according to Governor Roy Cooper.
Cooper said Cohen made the decision to step down after five years of service to the state.
"Mandy Cohen has shown extraordinary leadership during her tenure and she has worked every day during this pandemic to help keep North Carolinians healthy and safe,” said Cooper in a news release. “We are stronger because of her efforts and I am enormously grateful for her service. She has built a remarkable team of talented people including Kody Kinsley, and I know he will continue the strong legacy of competence, effectiveness and efficiency as he takes over as Secretary.”
The governor said Cohen plans to spend more time with her family while exploring new opportunities to carry on her work improving the health and well-being of communities.
Cooper has appointed Kody Kinsley, the department's current Chief Deputy Secretary for Health and lead for COVID operations, to succeed Cohen starting Jan. 1, 2022.
The Governor's Office mentioned Kinsley will be the first openly gay cabinet secretary in North Carolina history.
MORE NEWS: Technical colleges in SC to offer zero tuition for some students next spring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.