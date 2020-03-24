RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper said Tuesday he has directed $50 million in school funding flexibility to help public schools serve students during the COVID-19 crisis. On Monday, Cooper ordered North Carolina public schools to remain closed to in-class instruction through May 15.
Under the order, Cooper said the State Board of Education (SBE) and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) will establish a new $50 million flexible allotment for public school units to address COVID-19-related expenses.
“We are working together to provide programs and resources to ensure the continued health, safety, and education of North Carolina students,” Cooper said in a news release. “By allowing fund flexibility our school systems can use funds where it benefits students and families most by continuing to provide meals, improving distance learning, childcare, and much more.”
Local Education Agencies will be able to use the funds toward implementing remote learning strategies, school nutrition programs, cleaning and sanitizing schools and buses, acquiring protective equipment, and providing child care.
