RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday that he signed Executive Order 162 to extend the limited hours on the sale of alcoholic drinks in North Carolina in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Order requires restaurants to end the sale of alcoholic beverages at 11 p.m. The order will remain in effect through October 2, 2020.
“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” Cooper said in a news release. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”
