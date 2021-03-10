GREENSBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he and state lawmakers had reached a deal to get more students back in classrooms.
The deal calls for all elementary schools to open under "Plan A," which means full-time in-person classes. Middle schools and high schools can choose to operate under wither “Plan A” or “Plan B,” which is a mix of in-person and virtual instruction.
Per the deal, the governor will still have the right to close schools if needed, and local districts will also have that right.
Cooper said the compromise will “return schools to in person learning while retaining our ability to protect students and educators in an emergency.”
