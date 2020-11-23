(RALEIGH, NC/FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday tightening restrictions for face masks as a rise in COVID-19 cases is reported across the country.
The new order adds a mask requirement for public indoor settings-- even when people are 6 feet apart. According to the order, masks are required at gyms, even when people are exercising. They are also required at all schools, public transportation, and private transportation when traveling with people outside of your household. Face masks are required at tables in restaurants unless guests are "actively eating or drinking."
In a "Frequently Asked Questions" sheet released by the Governor's office it says: "A face covering will now be required in all indoor settings if there are nonhousehold members present, regardless of the distance away."
"I have a stark warning for North Carolinians today: We are in danger," Governor Cooper said in a press conference Monday. "This is a pivotal moment in our fight against the coronavirus. Our actions now will determine the fate of many."
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,419 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The state now has more than 339,000 total confirmed cases and more than 5,000 deaths due to COVID-19.
One of the "Frequently Asked Questions" released by the Governor's office says: "If I am attending an indoor social event at a friend’s home with non-household members, am I required to wear a face covering? Yes. Face coverings must be worn indoors if anyone else is in that space who is not a member of the same household."
FOX Carolina News asked a Constitutional law expert, Dr. Kevin Vance of Clemson University, to weigh in on the order.
Vance said the Constitution gives "broad powers" to states to deal with health emergencies, but mask orders must be enforced without violating the Fourth Amendment's guarantee against unlawful search and seizure.
"As far as the Constitution is concerned, there’s a broad health power," Vance said. "It goes at least as far as mandatory quarantines and the Supreme Court has held that it also includes mandatory vaccinations because the argument against the kind of power from the U.S. Constitution’s point of view would be grounded in the right to fundamental liberties under the Fourteenth Amendment. And the courts held that those rights have to be interpreted in light of the common good, and so here in this case, the argument could be made that the common good requires this kind of extraordinary health measure."
Vance said it's unlikely a federal court would step in the way of the enforcement of a mask order extending to private homes or vehicles, unless it was unreasonably enforced.
"The argument would have to be that there’s something so important about the privacy of one’s home and vehicle that would prevent the state from even interfering... in an extraordinary health emergency," Vance said. "And I think it’s unlikely that the federal courts would step in the way of that but one could certainly make the argument if it’s enforced in a way where there’s unreasonable searches or seizures, that then people could claim they had a Fourth Amendment right that the state might be interfering with."
The new order goes into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. and lasts until December 11th at 5 p.m.
FOX Carolina News reached out to Governor Roy Cooper's office for more details on how the order applies to private gatherings and how it would be enforced, but has not yet received a response.
