RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina added nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The governor said testing had confirmed 2,859 new cases, with 1,193 of the state's COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
More than 285,600 people have had the virus in North Carolina, and more than 4,000 people have died.
"Our numbers remain high," Cooper said. "And though we aren’t seeing a huge spike or hospital overload right now, we need to get these numbers down. We know how – the 3 Ws. These tools worked over the summer to lower our numbers. They can work again now if we're vigilant this fall and winter."
Cooper urged people to remain vigilant and follow safety precautions as another holiday approaches.
"Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude. And it should be a time for safety, too. Many of us will be changing what our celebrations look like this year. For those who choose to gather with a small group of loved ones, we want it to happen as safely as possible," the governor said.
Cooper added, "As long as you’re with family or friends who you don’t live with, it’s important to wear a mask. Masks shouldn’t just be for the grocery store or the office. It’s a simple, low-cost and effective precaution we should take to protect others in case we have COVID and don’t know it."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's public health director said that smaller gatherings are better, and gathering outdoors will be the safest option. Cohen said hosts should clean and disinfect commonly touched areas often, and she encouraged holiday gatherers to wear masks then not actively eating or drinking.
MORE NEWS - DHEC officials release latest COVID-19 update for South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.