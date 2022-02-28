RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina)- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order today that orders all state government agencies/departments to review their contracts and cancel agreements that benefit Russian entities.
According to officials, this Executive Order is in response to Russia's recent attack on Ukraine.
“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” said Cooper. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom.”
This order applies to all state government agencies and departments that the Governor has executive authority over. It also applies to agencies that the Governor appoints the chief executive or a majority of the board members.
Among the things included in this order, officials said that alcohol sales could be impacted by the changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.