RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says large outdoor venues could soon reopen at significantly reduced capacity as part of a move closer to a Phase 3 reopening.
Cooper, a Democrat, plans to ease other Phase 2 restrictions in addition to entertainment venues when his current executive order expires on Oct. 2, he said at a news conference Tuesday.
Places that can seat more than 10,000 people outside would be able to operate at 7% capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
If the state's COVID-19 trends remain steady or improve, sports teams like the Carolina Panthers could host several thousand fans that are masked and kept physically distant.
