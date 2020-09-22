FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper walks the field before the NFL football team's game against the New York Giants in Charlotte, N.C. Tepper expressed frustration with government officials over not allowing fans in the stadium for the team’s Sept. 13 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Tepper said he’ll continue to have conversations with government officials, including North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, about allowing the team to bring in a limited number of fans into Bank of America Stadium for future home games this season. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)